Why is Gwyneth Paltrow proud of popularizing ‘conscious uncoupling’ term during her split with Chris Martin?

On Friday during a Q & A session on her Instagram story, Paltrow revealed that she is proud of using this phrase and making divorce easier for some people

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 30, 2023   |  02:18 PM IST  |  739
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow recently reflected on popularizing the term ‘conscious uncoupling’ in 2014 during her split with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The term ‘conscious uncoupling’ became a topic of conversation after Paltrow used it as a heading for a 2014 post on her wellness website where she announced her separation with singer Chris Martin. Both Paltrow and Martin received a lot of backlash on social media after using the phrase ‘conscious uncoupling’.

Gwyneth Paltrow on popularizing ‘conscious uncoupling’ term

On Friday during a Q & A session on her Instagram story, Paltrow revealed that she is proud of using this phrase and making divorce easier for some people. 

She said, ‘Despite us taking quite a lot of s--- for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier’.

The actress also added feeling proud when people thank her for introducing the ‘conscious uncoupling’ term. She said, ‘It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, 'Thank you for introducing that concept because I've become good friends with my ex. I'm very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift’.    

The Marvel actress also recalled how she was introduced to this phrase by their therapist for building their new future. Paltrow was both surprised and hurt by the public reaction after already going through a very rough year at that time. 

However Gwyneth Paltrow is now happy that she was able to bring a cultural shift which permeated the break-up culture.  

For the unversed, Paltrow and Chris Martin got married in 2003. They were divorced in 2016 and are parents to two children. Gwyneth is currently married to Brad Falchuk since 2016.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2016 Ski crash trial Utah: What did Gwyneth Paltrow say in her testimony?

Gwyneth Paltrow

What happened with Gwyneth Paltrow?
Paltrow is in court this week over allegations she crashed into retired optometrist Terry Sanderson on a Park City, Utah, ski slope, breaking his ribs and causing permanent brain damage (Paltrow instead claims Sanderson crashed into her and filed a counterclaim, seeking just $1 in damages and attorney's fees)
How many marriages has Gwyneth Paltrow had?
She is the founder of one of the biggest lifestyle websites known as Goop. Speaking on the romantic front, Gwyneth Paltrow has dated some of the serious Hollywood hunks as she has been married two times and engaged three times.
Why did Gwyneth stop acting?
The 49-year-old won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare In Love but quit acting to focus on her Goop lifestyle brand after the win was criticised and even Glenn Close said it 'didn't make sense. '
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!