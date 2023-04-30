Why is Gwyneth Paltrow proud of popularizing ‘conscious uncoupling’ term during her split with Chris Martin?

Gwyneth Paltrow recently reflected on popularizing the term ‘conscious uncoupling’ in 2014 during her split with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The term ‘conscious uncoupling’ became a topic of conversation after Paltrow used it as a heading for a 2014 post on her wellness website where she announced her separation with singer Chris Martin. Both Paltrow and Martin received a lot of backlash on social media after using the phrase ‘conscious uncoupling’.

Gwyneth Paltrow on popularizing ‘conscious uncoupling’ term

On Friday during a Q & A session on her Instagram story, Paltrow revealed that she is proud of using this phrase and making divorce easier for some people.

She said, ‘Despite us taking quite a lot of s--- for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier’.

The actress also added feeling proud when people thank her for introducing the ‘conscious uncoupling’ term. She said, ‘It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, 'Thank you for introducing that concept because I've become good friends with my ex. I'm very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift’.

The Marvel actress also recalled how she was introduced to this phrase by their therapist for building their new future. Paltrow was both surprised and hurt by the public reaction after already going through a very rough year at that time.

However Gwyneth Paltrow is now happy that she was able to bring a cultural shift which permeated the break-up culture.

For the unversed, Paltrow and Chris Martin got married in 2003. They were divorced in 2016 and are parents to two children. Gwyneth is currently married to Brad Falchuk since 2016.

