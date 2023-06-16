Why is Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial gown from Oscars 2003 making headlines again? Find out

Gwyneth Paltrow has still saved up her controversial gown from the 2002 Oscars. The black Alexander McQueen gown the actress wore at the award ceremony two decades ago was deemed as a “fashion disaster” and called “unflattering” back then. The Sun Goop founder recently posted a picture of her daughter Apple Martin wearing the gown, which showed that Paltrow had treasured the controversial gown after all those years.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple wears her controversial gown

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to answer questions sent in by her fans. One of the questions her followers asked was a fashion-related query. “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” a follower interrogated. The actress replied to the question by posting a picture of her daughter Apple Martin in the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Oscars. Apple, who Gwyneth shares with her ex Coldplay’s Chris Martin, stood in teh actress’ walk-in closet while she posed for the camera.

The piece that was spotted in the photo was an Alexander McQueen gown has a mesh sleeveless top, which has a crisscross pattern running from teh neck to the stomach. The skirt of the gown is a rumpled black material. Back when Paltrow wore the dress, it created a lot of controversy for how bold it was. Critics labeled it as the actress’ biggest fashion disaster and called it out for being “unflattering.”

Gwyneth Paltrow calls her controversial gown dope

In a 2021 segment with Vogue called “Life in Looks,” the actress spoke about how cool she thought the dress was despite all the hate it received back when she wore it. “Everybody really hated [it], but I think it’s kind of dope,” Gwyneth admitted. She added, “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think, at the time, it was too Goth … too hard. I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it.”

Gwyneth spoke about the particular piece of clothing once again in a 2013 Goop Q&A. This time she admitted that she would’ve done a few things differently while wearing the dress. For starters, she explained that she would wear a bra. Later she explained, “I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra, and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Gwyneth added, “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

In a closet tour video uploaded to the Goop’s youtube channel, Gwyneth mentioned how she had saved up a few pieces for her daughter. "I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her, I have plenty of '90s [pieces],” the actress revealed. Later in the video, Paltrow also showed off a piece she wore on a date when she was seeing Brad Pitt.

