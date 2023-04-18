Why is Hailey Bieber being slammed by Selena Gomez’s fans over her new cooking show?

Selena Gomez’s fans were quick to point out that Bieber’s new show is quite similar to the Wolves singer’s HBO Max series Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been feuding for over years. Though the singer and model themselves have rarely engaged in a direct war against each other, their fans have often started boycotts, bullying, and harassment on social media.

Now Hailey Bieber is accused of copying Selena Gomez by launching a cooking show. Even previously, the model has been criticized by Selenators trying to become like Wolves singer by copying her. Here is everything to know about the recent drama between Bieber and Gomez.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama explained

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber launched her new show ‘What’s in My Kitchen?’ which she explained was a natural spin-off to her YouTube series ‘Who’s in My Bathroom?’. Bieber said, ‘I've loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can't wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network with OBB and HexClad’.

However, Selena Gomez’s fans were quick to point out that Bieber’s new show is quite similar to the Wolves singer’s HBO Max series Selena + Chef.

This made Hailey Bieber the target of backlash from Selenators. One user wrote on Twitter, ‘Hailey really needs to stop copying Selena and she should focus on herself. Every individual has a different personality and we cannot be that person even if we do the same things as the other person’. While the other one joked, ‘Next, she’ll announce a murder mystery comedy show co-starring Tim Allen and Jerry Seinfeld’ in reference to Gomez’s show Only Murders in the Building.        

On the other hand, some social media users defended Hailey Bieber from this backlash as they pointed out that the concept behind Hailey and Selena’s show is quite different. They also pointed out that these criticisms are completely unhinged since cooking series have been staple on social media for over years now.

