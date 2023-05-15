Why is Hailey Bieber scared of having children with Justin Bieber?

Hailey Bieber says she is scared about having kids with her husband Justin Bieber.

The 26-year-old model has opened up about her vulnerabilities and fears in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

Speaking to the media outlet, Hailey talked about her life with Bieber in their Beverly Hills home, her business, religious beliefs, physical and mental health struggles over the past year, among other things. Read on to find out what she has to say about growing her family with Bieber.

Hailey Bieber on having kids with Justin Bieber

When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed that she cries thinking about this subject all the time. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she said.

Ever since her marriage to Justin Bieber in 2018, Hailey has faced the wrath of trolls and Selena Gomez’s fans’ hatred online. Her rumored feud with Gomez at the beginning of 2023 resulted in Hailey being on the receiving end of a lot of hate speech and cyberbullying. It is thus, not a surprise that the Rhode Skin founder is scared and hesitant about bringing up a child amid this negativity.

When Hailey opened up about her mental health struggles

A few weeks ago, Hailey opened up about struggling with her mental health in the wake of her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and Selena’s fans.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Hailey continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way as her know that they are not alone.

