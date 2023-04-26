Why is Halsey filing for full physical custody of son after splitting from partner Alev Aydin? Find out

American singer-songwriter Halsey has split from her boyfriend Turkish-American screenwriter Alev Aydin. That is not the only update available about the 28-year-old Closer hitmaker. Halsey has also filed for full physical custody of their son Ender Ridley post the split. Continue reading to know more details about the story.

Why is Halsey filing for full physical custody of son after splitting from Alev Aydin?

Even though the reason behind the split is unknown, the couple who were together for three years, reportedly had an "amicable" breakup. Halsey and Ayden have a 1-year-old son named Ender, and the singer has reportedly filed for full physical custody of him. According to the documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Halsey has filed a petition to determine a parental relationship with her former partner Alev Aydin.

Even though she is requesting full physical custody, the documents show that the musician is seeking joint legal custody of Ender and "reasonable" visitation to be granted to the writer and film producer. The documents further state that Ender has lived with both parents for the past year and eight months since he was born. He has been residing in Los Angeles, since February, the obtained documents further reveal. As per sources, the filing is a "formality" so Halsey can freely travel with her son as a frequently touring artist, reports Billboard.

Halsey is requesting the court to order both parties to split the costs of establishing paternity as well as the attorney fees. As previously reported, the breakup was amicable and so the two plan to co-parent their son. Ender was born in July 2021, and the songwriter announced it by posting a black-and-white picture from the hospital room. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021," she captioned the image.

Halsey and Alev Ayden's relationship timeline

Halsey and Aydin were first photographed back in October 2020, but they reportedly knew each other for years before they started dating. Aydin was tapped to write a screenplay for a biopic starring Halsey but the project was stalled because the two started pursuing a romantic relationship. "Alev and I have been really good friends for four years," Halsey told Allure.

"And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I’m supposed to start a family with.' A lot of people had opinions about that," she said during the 2021 interview. "Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much. He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together," Halsey added.