Why is Happy Days actor Scott Baio leaving California? Actor REVEALS

Actor Scott Baio who is known for playing Chachi on 'Happy Days' is currently making headlines after he announced that he would be leaving California. He mentioned that it is due to the state’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Sharing the statistics in his tweet, he wrote, "After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California. The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022." Furthermore, Scott blamed the state’s negligence on crimes and rampant homelessness issues while writing that it ‘brings down property value” and, after decades of living in California, ‘it’s just not a safe place anymore.’

How are fans reacting to Scott Baio’s announcement?

After making the announcement on his Twitter handle, Scott said his fellow Californians would not “miss his ‘right wing’ views.” Just after that, a user replied that he would not be missed in the Golden State to which the actor backfired with a witty reply. He said, ‘Maybe not, but they’ll certainly miss the high taxes I pay.” As per the reports of Realtor.com, Scott bought his Woodland Hills home for $1.85 million in 2010 and listed the home last month for $3.85 million. The 6,300-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a home theater.

Statistics of California

For the unversed, Scott has added his name to the long list of celebrities fleeing California. Popular names like Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg, and Matthew McConaughey shifted to states like Texas and Nevada in the past years after leaving Los Angeles. Around 500,000 citizens of California have left the state between April 2020 and July 2022.

