Why is Hoda Kotb’s absence from Today show worrying people?

People are worried about Hoda Kotb. The 58-year-old is a familiar face on television as she has been a host on the popular Today show for years on end now. However, Kotb has been absent from the show for a week now without any explanation. Her unexpected absence has caused a great deal of concern amid her regular viewers and fans. As per Just Jared, Hoda Kotb has not appeared on NBC's Today with Hoda & Jenna since Friday, February 17. Apparently, she was last seen on February 20 on President’s Day on what was a pre-taped episode.

Why is Hoda Kotb absent from Today? Although no explanation has been given yet about her longtime absence from the show, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager just said that she was ‘out’. They then introduced guest anchors Tom Llamas and Craig Melvin. Other people who have worked as guests alongside Jenna include Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist. Apart from her absence from Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb has also not released a new episode on her podcast Making space from February 20.

Hoda Kotb’s Instagram space Hoda Kotb keeps quite an active presence on her social media space. Her last post was on Monday, February 27, and it said, “Choose hope”. Hoda posts a lot of optimistic and inspiring quotes on her Instagram space. Apart from this, she also shares sneak peeks into her personal life as well as her professional life. She has a lot of selfies with her friends and family. Hoda also posted pictures of meeting several celebs as she posed with them. From Dolly Parton to Prince Harry, Hoda Kotb has a picture with them all. Because of her extended absence, many fans have expressed their worries and concerns regarding her well-being in the comments section of her posts. However, there has been no reply from her as yet.

