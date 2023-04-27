It looks like Prince Harry’s life is filled with many unforeseen situations, which is making him the subject of a headline. The recent issue with phone tapping has taken a turn. On behalf of which Huge Grant will be coming in support of the Duke of Sussex.

Here is what is happening:

The High Court heard on the second day of a hearing for charges of unlawful information collection against The Sun's publisher that Prince Harry was "kept out of the loop" about suspected phone hacking by tabloid publications.

The Duke understands that the royal household was concerned that his voicemail messages had been intercepted when he was stationed in Afghanistan, neglecting to keep him up to speed on all the material and claims, according to Prince Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne.

Mr. Sherborne was responding to News Group Newspapers (NGN) executive Anthony Hudson KC's assertion that Harry was "at the epicentre" of hacking charges as far back as 2006. According to the duke's counsel, Harry was only aware of one allegation prior to 2012.

In a statement, Harry added that Prince William "appeared to know an awful lot more" about the allegations than his younger brother.

Lawyers for News Group Newspapers believe there is no concrete proof against The Sun, only "general pleas" of phone tapping and voicemail interception.

Now all that is left will be sorted out when Huge Grant testifies tomorrow. Which might turn the case around for Prince Harry, who is already in the midst of an ongoing fuss.

