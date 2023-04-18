Why is influencer Andrew Tate being mocked on social media? Here's everything we know

Influencer Andrew Tate who is currently in jail is again making headlines after he picked up fights with animals. The controversial influencer has been one of the internet’s biggest rising stars for quite some time now. For the unversed, he gets most of his views after getting called out for being sexist or misogynistic despite his admission that he’s playing a character. The former kickboxer on April 17 took to his social media handle to upload a video with his pet wolf claiming that he would have no issue fighting the animal if it came to it.

Andrew Tate claims he could beat a wolf in fight

Taking to his Twitter handle, Andrew shared a video of his pet and said that he hadn’t seen in in six months because he had been in Dubai and then jail. His caption read as, ‘Heard he’s acting up. Let’s see how brave he is around the top G. A little love and I’m sure he will be fine.’ Following this he shared another tweet that read, ‘The truth is. In mortal kombat, I would destroy a singular wolf. Decimation. I am one of the most powerful humans on the planet. And he knows it. Thats why he loves me. Respect and love go hand in hand.’ As soon as the tweet was shared, netizens started mocking him for it. A user commented, ‘The fact you even think about this is so weird’, while another one joked, ‘How I start talking after about 3 beers.’

Check out the tweets here

Who is Andrew Tate?

Former professional kickboxer, internet personality, and social media influencer Andrew Tate started his boxing and martial arts training in 2005 and slowly took over In November 2008 by becoming and getting raised to the rank by the International Sport Kickboxing Association as the seventh-best light-heavyweight kickboxer in the United Kingdom. Tate began selling memberships and courses on the website when he retired. Despite being banned from many venues for his misogynistic social media criticism, he has become a huge figure after his retirement.

