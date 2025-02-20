Why is James Bond Star Daniel Craig Stepping Away from DC’s Sgt Rock With Queer Director Luca Guadagnino?

Daniel Craig has dropped out of the next DC Studios movie Sgt. Rock, which would have reunited him with Queer director Luca Guadagnino.

The movie, which is based on the decades-long DC Comics series, chronicles the adventures of Sergeant Franklin John Rock or Sgt. Rock, a tough World War II veteran and commander of Easy Company. Developed by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, the character debuted in Our Army at War #83 in June 1959 and has been a mainstay of DC's war comics for decades.

In the comics, Sgt. Rock's abilities make him a trained marksman and U.S. military combatant. His team affiliations include the United States Army, Easy Company, Suicide Squad, and Creature Commandos.

The script, written by Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes, would have brought the combat-hardened hero to the screen. Even though there were reported previous attempts at bringing Sgt. Rock to life—Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis having previously been attached to the role—the character remains on the sidelines.

While DC is reportedly preparing to start shooting the Sgt. Rock movie this summer, the character has previously appeared in DC Showcase: Sgt. Rock, voiced by Karl Urban and in a non-speaking cameo in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three.

The reasons for Craig's departure are still uncertain. Some sources of The Hollywood Reporter point to scheduling conflicts with his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, while others point to the idea that the actor simply lost interest following Queer's underwhelming performance.

Guadagnino and Craig have previously collaborated on A24's Queer which is based on the 1985 novella by William S. Burroughs. The film is set in 1950s Mexico City where Craig plays an outcast American expatriate who deals with his infatuation with a man who is a lot younger than him, portrayed by Drew Starkey. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, DC Studios has not officially addressed Daniel Craig's departure or rumored casting decisions.