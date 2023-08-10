Why is Jamie Dornan jealous of Robert Pattinson? Heart of Stone actor reveals

Jamie Dornan, who is gearing up for the release of his next, Heart of Stone, recently opened up about his long-standing friendship with Robert Pattinson. The actor revealed his feelings of jealousy during their early years in the industry. Dornan, best known for his performances in Fifty Shades of Grey and the upcoming Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, reflected on their shared background and how their careers have developed since.

Jamie Dornan reveals he was jealous of Robert Pattinson

Jamie Dornan recalled his friendship with Pattinson in London when they were both struggling performers. Pattinson rose to prominence from the Twilight franchise as brooding vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen. In the meantime, Dornan and their shared pals, including Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Redmayne, were still finding their way in Hollywood.

During an interview with WIRED, Jamie Dornan revealed, "I probably at one point was quite jealous of him, like early on when we were all friends back in London and Rob was just like going places and we sort of weren't."

Dornan's open confession exposed the natural human emotion of envy, which many people feel when comparing their lives to those of their peers.

Despite all that, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor expressed his admiration for Pattinson. He said, "I adore him. I believe he is one of the most interesting and exciting actors working today." Jamie even praised Pattinson's acting skills and called him amazing and the nicest guy in the world.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Dornan's co-star in Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot, playfully chimed in and stressed his fondness for Pattinson. "You love him so much," she said jokingly, emphasizing the two stars' close relationship.

Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson's friendship

Robert Pattinson previously revealed that he often felt like an afterthought among his renowned flatmates during their early days as they shared living arrangements. However, Dornan, on the other hand, refuted the concept that Pattinson was ever treated as a pity invite. He revealed that Pattinson's success in Twilight catapulted him into a separate category of celebrity, distinguishing him from his less well-known peers.

Dornan stated that while he and his roommates did not attain the same level of success as Pattinson in their early years, they eventually found their own pathways in the industry.

The forthright words of the Irish actor shed light on the intricacies of friendships, particularly in the competitive world of show business. He explained his journey from envy to enjoying his friends' achievements, exhibiting growth and maturity.

Dornan and Pattinson's careers progressed, and the former acknowledged their long-standing friendship. Their link is still strong, and Dornan's candid reflections demonstrated the breadth of their partnership, which is based on shared experiences and mutual respect.

