Why is Jeremy Scott, the designer who worked with Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus leaving Moschino?

The end of an era! Jeremy Scott is stepping down after a decade-long reign. The Italian fashion brand made this announcement on Monday that the creative director of Moschino is leaving. The American designer who is best known for his amazing fashion shows and playful designs joined the Italian luxury house, Moschino, 10 years ago in 2013.

The company marked his departure by issuing a statement citing “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show-stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor—true to the renowned codes of the House,”. Also, Jeremy Scott shared an Instagram post alongside Gigi Hadid with a caption announcing his exit from Moschino. He wrote, "These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination," the designer said in a statement. "I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind."

A-list celebrities in Moschino

During his tenure, Scott carried Franco Moschino’s style and redefined fashion with pop-art touch. The Italian designer has dressed tons of celebrities from Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry to Cardi B. Katy Perry was dressed like a hamburger at the Met Gala 2019. The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer first appeared in a Moschino chandelier gown and later changed it and wore a hamburger dress for the after-party. Not just that, Katy Perry also wore Moschino at the Super Bowl halftime show that took place in 2015. Angela Bassett and Tessa Thompson also wore a Moschino gown at the 2023 Oscars Award. Among other celebrities, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and the Hadid sisters are also big fans of the Moschino brand.

About Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott is a well-known fashion designer who worked as creative director of Moschino from October 2013 to March 2023. He has worked with several celebrities and has been designing clothes, footwear, and accessories for Moschino and Adidas.