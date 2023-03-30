Why is JoJo Siwa facing backlash after joking about pregnancy rumors?

JoJo Siwa is a famous dance moms star and youtube sensation loved by adults and children. She has 11.4 million followers on Instagram, and they were shocked when she was recently caught amid pregnancy rumors.

JoJo Siwa posted a picture on social media where she was lying down proudly flaunting a bulging stomach, captioning it with, “Team BOY or Team GIRL?” This had fans believing that Jojo was pregnant.

She also posted a snap of her boyfriend nursing her bulged belly while captioning it with, "The father of my baby!!"

Later, JoJo revealed that the previous snaps were just a joke and the bulging tummy she was posting was instead a “Food baby.”

JoJo Siwa’s followers react:

The initial reaction that the star's pregnancy joke received was positive. A lot of her followers thought it was funny and took it as a prank. A lot of people were impressed at how easily JoJo was able to fool them.

JoJo Siwa on the receiving end of heavy backlash:

Many people on various social media platforms pointed out how insensitive JoJo and her posts were. They said it was inappropriate to joke about pregnancy cause it would be mocking the people who have difficulty conceiving a baby.

People spoke about how others with infertility and pregnancy loss could have been triggered by these posts.

It was pointed out that pregnancy is a highly inappropriate topic to joke about. Heated discussions with multiple people chipping in followed JoJo's revelation.

“It’s weird, tbh. I don’t understand the motive behind it. I saw another where she was going to give baby clothes away because she did a “haul”???” Wrote one Twitter user.

“Extremely honestly. Especially after she did the same thing over and over and people have literally told her that it’s not cool lol like the joke was not funny the first time girl move on. I really loved JoJo too til this” wrote another.

