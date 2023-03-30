Why is JoJo Siwa getting called out by ex-Katie Mills? Here's everything you need to know

JoJo Siwa started her professional career by being a contestant on Dance Moms when she was just 9 years old. Later she gained popularity by being a content creator on TikTok and other social media platforms. JoJo has also had a successful music career.

JoJo came out to the public as a part of the LGBTQ community in January 2021. Ever since, she has had a very public dating life.

One of her exes being TitTok star Avery Cyrus, who happens to be a well-known content creator on TikTok with nearly 8 million views.

JoJo shades exes by calling them clout chasers:

Amid breakup rumors, JoJo’s mom posted a video that sparked controversy. In a video posted to Jessalynn Siwa’s Instagram Stories, JoJo seemingly ranted about being used for “views and clout.”

She said that she was tricked into believing that she was in love and got played.

Since no names were mentioned, the people couldn’t be sure which one of JoJo’s ex-partners this was being pointed towards.

Katie Mills publicly calls JoJo Siwa out:

“I’m done being quiet,” Katie Mills said in response to a recent video that JoJo Siwa had posted on TikTok.

“You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone that you love them, and then ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers?”

Katie then added, “I don’t get it. You sent me and Avery through hell for months and gave us no explanation why…You know we weren’t love bombers or clout chasers. Weren’t you the one that decided we needed to go to Hollywood Boulevard, Disney, and the Lakers game?”

Mills also revealed by saying, “That wasn’t my idea. And anytime I posted something I asked your permission first. And I have the text receipts to prove it so don’t come at me saying we were clout chasers…Everything was starting to die. Everything was starting to be quiet, but now that you posted a video like this coming at us we’re getting the DMs back, the comments back. Knock it off!”

She went on to say that Avery and her cannot defend themselves and how JoJo needs to stop attacking them and leave them alone.