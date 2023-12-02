Why is Julianna Margulies under fire? Exploring her recent remark on LGBTQ+ community as she issues apology

TRIGGER WARNING: The below article contains mention of war and racist/homophobic statement/s.

Julianna Margulies, who made her name after playing Carol Hathaway in the NBC medical drama series ER, is under headlines for her racial comments. The television star issued an apology after the provocative comments she made slamming Black and LGBTQ supporters of Hamas sparked intense backlash on social media. Emmy winner shared she is “horrified” by the reaction to statements she had made, largely college students.

What did Julianna Margulies say?

After drawing criticism, saying on a podcast that some Black people not standing with Jews after the recent attack by Hamas had been “brainwashed to hate Jews,” Julianna says that she “did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.” During an episode of The Back Room With Andy Ostroy, the actress accused Black and LGBTQ+ people of showing insufficient support for Israel and Jews in the United States since the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

The podcast host Andy Ostroy said there would be a bigger "uproar" if the "wrong pronouns" were used on a college campus, The Morning Show actress insisted the Hamas-supporting students who use "they/them" pronouns would be the first to be "beheaded" in places like Gaza.

Julianna Margulies apologized for her statements after getting called out

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities,” she said in a statement to Deadline . She truly loves and respects it as she added, “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop.”

In the same statement, she detailed how throughout her career, she worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kinds, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. “I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic,” she added.

