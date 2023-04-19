Why is Justin Bieber being crowned the ‘Mood’ for 2023 Coachella on TikTok? Find out

Justin Bieber is being called the ‘mood’ for Coachella on TikTok.

While the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California has had its criticism on social media, with many attendees talking about its unglamorous behind-the-scenes realities, Bieber seems to have got the mark of approval from netizens online. But, he was not even performing! However, it looks like fans love the way the 29-year-old singer enjoyed his time during the much-talked-about festival. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber’s videos from Coachella go viral on TikTok

Several videos of Justin Bieber have now gone viral on TikTok where the Peaches singer was seen having a good time at Coachella. Many such clips showcase Bieber dancing energetically while artists perform on stage. One such video has the caption ‘MOOD ALL COACHELLA’, and it has over 3 million views. Another video featuring Justin has 3.3 million views. He can be seen jumping in the crowd. The caption referred to Justin’s rumoured decision to turn down offers of headlining Coachella so that he could focus on his upcoming music. The caption mentioned that Justin’s subsequent decision was ‘to get LIT IN THE CROWD’ instead.

Fans took to the comments section of the video and expressed that they were happy to see Bieber having a good time and enjoying himself.

Another video that went viral on the platform showed Hailey Bieber comforting her husband as she rubbed Justin’s back, while the latter slouched over a barricade with his head down.

Justin Bieber gets a shoutout from Kid Laroi

Moreover, Australian rapper KID LAROI with whom Bieber collaborated on their 2021 track Stay gave him a shoutout from the stage and thanked him for ‘changing his life’. He said, “Justin thank you for changing my f****** life. You're such a special f****** human being and I wanted to let you know, man, I love you and I got you forever bro.”

Fans said that they were happy that Bieber was getting the recognition he deserves and that he was there to hear Kid Laroi’s shoutout in person.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber comforts seemingly unwell Justin Bieber at Coachella 2023; Fans REACT