Why is Justin Bieber getting brutally trolled on social media after viral video? Here’s what we know

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari Published on Jul 25, 2023   |  12:56 PM IST  |  328
Hailey and Justin Bieber (Image via Instagram)
Key Highlight

  • Justin Bieber gets brutally trolled on social media after viral video
  • In the video, Justin Bieber can be seen wearing a low-waist shorts

Justin Bieber never fails to turn heads however it seems that he has been laying low over the last few months. It might be due to the social media drama surrounding ex Selena Gomez and his wife Hailey Bieber. The Love Yourself singer is often spotted with his model wife grabbing dinner or on shopping trips.

Now Justin Bieber is getting brutally trolled on social media after his video with Hailey Bieber went viral. Here is everything to know about the same.

Justin Bieber’s viral video

In a recent viral video on social media, Justin Bieber can be seen wearing a low-waist shorts that went even lower than people would have imagined. Due to this, the singer’s b*tt and his white briefs were visible to everyone. In the video, Hailey Bieber can be seen walking alongside his husband. This has garnered thousands of comments on the video as some people sympathize with the Rhode founder.  

Justin Bieber gets trolled  

As soon as Justin Bieber’s video went viral, he was brutally trolled on social media for antiques. People even mentioned Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez as they commented on the video.   

One user commented, “At first I thought some homeless man is harassing the woman.” Another added, “Don’t let the pants wear you, wear the pants.” Someone also wrote, “He got his peaches out in Georgia it seems.”

Hailey Bieber fuels pregnancy rumors

Previously the SUN reported that Hailey Bieber left an Easter egg for her followers when she was photographed this week wearing a transparent white minidress. She held her stomach as she walked down the street, with her enormous engagement ring on full display. The 26 year old model also patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children in addition to grabbing it. This has signifcantly fueled pregnancy rumors

Did Hailey Bieber get married?
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement.
How Did Justin Bieber Meet His Wife Hailey?
The pair started out as distant friends when Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, and Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, introduced them while backstage at a 2009 Today Show appearance for the “Baby” singer. At the time, Hailey was 12 years old and Justin was 15 years old.
How quickly did Justin marry Hailey?
After a breakup and surprise reconciliation-turned-whirlwind engagement two years later, Justin officially made Hailey his Mrs. during a September 2018 New York City courthouse ceremony. They got married in front of friends and family in a more formal wedding a year later.
