Why is Kanye West getting slammed for bringing daughter North West to his 46th birthday party? DEETS here

Over the weekend, North West - Kanye West’s oldest with ex Kim Kardashian was seen attending his 46th birthday party in Los Angeles.

The pictures released by Page Six showed North West and Bianca Censori, Kanye’s wife smiling ear-to-ear as they were heading to a party while holding hands. North opted for a gray sweater with shorts and boots. Meanwhile Censori was seen in black leather trench coat and heeled boots along with her usual gelled-up pixie cut.

However, after inside pictures and videos of Kanye’s birthday party were released, the rapper is getting brutally slammed on social media. Here is everything about the same.

Kanye West slammed for bringing North West to his party

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are getting slammed on social media for bringing his oldest daughter North West, 9, to his inappropriate 46th birthday party. Netizens think that the event was not appropriate for the nine-year old.

The photos and videos released from Kanye West’s 46th birthday party shows women lying naked on tables with sushi platters covering their bodies. In one of the videos, North can be seen standing next to the table where the woman was laid naked. These snaps were shared on the Reddit thread and people were not happy with Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

One user comments, “I know this is a culture thing but this is just disgusting. It seems so objectifying and it's not appropriate for children to be picking food off a nude person” while the other one wrote, “I remember people were mad Kim brought Pete [Davidson] near the kids, those same people would never be mad at this. Kanye can do no wrong in their eyes I guess.” Another user chimed in, “Oh no, poor North. This is so inappropriate.”

