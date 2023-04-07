Why is Kanye West getting sued by fired Donda teachers? DETAILS inside

Kanye West has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially since the last couple of years. Whether it was for his anti-semitic comments or revealing his personal life with Kim Kardashian for the Presidential campaign. Now, Ye is getting sued by teachers.

According to the recent reports, Kanye West, his Donda Academy along with the school’s directors are getting sued by the two former Donda Academy teachers for wrongful termination and discrimination.

Here is what we need to know about Kanye West getting sued by the fired Donda teachers.

Kanye West getting sued

The two former teachers – Chekarey Byers and Cecilia Hailey from the Donda Academy are suing Kanye West for wrongful termination and discrimination. The former teachers alleged that they were fired in retaliation for reporting safety code violations. Byers and Hailey also claim that they were discriminated against because of their race and on several occasions their received wages ‘were untimely or inaccurate’. As per the legal documents, ‘No action was taken to remedy plaintiffs’ complaints regarding sanitation, health, safety or education standard pursuant to local and state law, which plaintiffs made throughout the entirety of their employment’.

The legal document also alleged that Donda Academy also has no pick-up policy which means any person can take a student from the school without prior authorization from parents. The lawsuit also alleges that bullying was common and students were not disciplined. Donda Academy is also not operating as a proper school as there was no medical access, no school nurse, and did not have any janitorial services or follow any nutritional guidelines.

The lawsuit also mentions that there were some unusual precautions in school like classes were not allowed to take place on the second level since the artist is ‘afraid of stairs’. The fired teachers also claimed that kids were banned from wearing jewelry, using any utensils, and completing coloring pages or crossword puzzles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did Drake say about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?