Why is Kanye West getting sued by paparazzi photographer Nichol Lechmanik? Here’s what we know

Kanye West has been making headlines for the last few years whether it is for his controversial statements, alleged marriage to Bianca Censori, or divorce with Kim Kardashian. Ye has also found himself in the swarm of legal troubles since the last couple of years.

And now Kanye West is getting sued by the paparazzi photographer Nichol Lechmanik for assault, battery, and negligence. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kanye West is getting sued

During the press conference on Thursday, Nichol Lechmanik said that she was just doing her job as celebrity journalist when she was recording Kanye West on the street.

This incident occurred on January 27, 2023, when Kanye West was outside a sports academy while he was attending his daughter’s basketball game. Lechmanik noticed that the rapper was ‘angrily confronting’ another photographer on the street. Nichol feared for the said photographer’s safety given Kanye’s history of violence against photographers and threatening body language. That is why she started filming the incident while remaining in the driver’s seat.

Then, Kanye West walked towards her car and started getting aggressive. Nichol said during the conference, “He reached into my car as if he were going to hit me, he grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street. He caused so much fear that I have not been the same since.”

At that time, Nichol Lechmanik called 911 and filed a police report but declined to press charges. But now she is pressing charges claiming that she has sustained great emotional and mental pain along with suffering loss of earning. The lawsuit says that Kanye West’s conduct was “willful, wanton and malicious.”

Nichol Lechmanik’s attorney insists that Ye has interfered with her client’s livelihood and she hopes to set a better precedent for other photographers who regularly endure bad behavior from celebrities.