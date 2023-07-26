Why is Kanye West receiving backlash for dressing up daughter North?

Fans express concern over the perceived racist undertones in unreleased Yeezy clothing worn by 10-year-old North West.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 26, 2023   |  01:56 PM IST  |  739
Kanye West changed his heart about North using TikTok (Credits: Youtube/ Instagram)
Key Highlight

  • Kanye West has stirred up controversy once again
  • Recently photos of North West wearing an unreleased Yeezy jumper have sparked outrage

Kanye West, known for his eccentric fashion choices, has stirred up controversy once again. Recently, photos of his daughter, North West, wearing an unreleased Yeezy jumper have sparked outrage and accusations of promoting a racist aesthetic. The clothing's design, resembling a white Ku Klux Klan hood, has led fans to voice their concerns over the appropriateness of dressing a young child 222in such attire.

An unfortunate resemblance to controversial symbolism

The unreleased Yeezy clothes from Kanye's Season 9 drop include a white zip-up hoodie with a pointed hood that covers North's face, leaving only small eye holes visible. Fans were quick to point out that the design bears an unsettling resemblance to the white hoods worn by members of the white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan. The alleged similarities in shape and anonymity-focused design have sparked accusations of insensitivity.

North West and Kim Kardashian (instagram/kimkardashian)

Backlash and safety concerns for North West

As the photos circulated online, public outrage grew, with fans expressing dismay that North was particularly dressed up like this. Concerns were raised about potential backlash and safety risks North could face due to her association with the controversial outfit. Some even called for child protective services to intervene, questioning Kanye's judgment in dressing his daughter in what they see as inappropriate attire.

Kanye West's boundary-pushing designs have always garnered attention, but this time, the controversy has taken a concerning turn. As fans debate the implications of dressing a child in clothing resembling an infamous symbol of hate, the debate continues about the responsibility of parents, particularly Kim Kardashian, in protecting their children from potential harm. Despite the criticism, it remains to be seen whether Kanye will address the backlash or make any changes to his Yeezy collection in response to the public outcry.

