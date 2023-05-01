Why is Katy Perry being called “unprofessional” and “rude”? American Idol fans furious at the judge’s behavior

Just because it's over doesn’t mean it’s really over. Katy Perry can’t seem to catch a break. American Idol viewers are trolling the singer yet again for being “unprofessional” and rude while asking the showrunners to replace her as a judge.

Katy Perry pleads fans

The official American Idol Instagram posted a video of Katy Perry. Katy spoke to the camera as she urged the viewers to tune into the show. Perry had her long hair down in waves and a face full of glam makeup as she declared that Adam Lambert, a contestant from Season 8 of American Idol, will be back on the show as a judge. She announced, "Guys, tune in, don't miss it! We're going to be live coast to coast, and we're going to have our special guest, Adam Lambert. He's going to be here for Rock."

Adam taking up the mentor position comes after the show faced heavy criticism from the fans who threatened to boycott it. Katy’s plea comes after fans criticized her for being a bad judge.

Viewers label Katy Perry as “unprofessional”

Katy Perry is facing backlash again after her behavior as a judge on American Idol. When Wé Ani made it to the list of Top 12 contestants, fans noticed that Katy appeared to be shocked at the turn of events. After Wé performed Adele’s Skyfall, Perry failed to give her any feedback whatsoever. The matter got worse when Perry mentioned that she was “shook” over the results and urged viewers to vote for their “faves.” A Reddit thread was found where viewers complained about Perry’s behavior.

One user wrote, "Katy was hands down rude from the face she made (that at first, I read as disbelief over Wé's incredible performance), to go on and on about voting for your favorite contestant. It was incredibly unprofessional."

Another added, "Wé treated rudely. After her performance, instead of giving feedback, Katy reminds everyone how important it is to vote. Um. Hello. Can you give this poor girl her feedback first? Katy's comment sounded like she was saying: 'Jeez, America, why'd you vote this girl through.' So unprofessional and unfair."

This is not the first time Katy has been accused of treating the contestants poorly. At the beginning of the season, Katy was called out for “mom-shamming” the contestant Sara Beth Liebe.

