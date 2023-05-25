Why is Katy Perry being labeled a 'regular bully' by a contestant's father? Find out

American Idol contestant Wé Ani’s father has criticized judge Katy Perry for making “snarky” comments about his daughter on the show. This comes amid rumors that the singer would be stepping down as a judge from the reality singing show.

Wé Ani’s father says Katy Perry bullied her

The contestant’s father took to Instagram to express his rage; he spoke about how Wé Ani had idolized Katy Perry for years and blamed the judge for devastating his daughter as she criticized her performance. Mac wrote, "The young girl known as Wé McDonald, now known as Wé Ani, stood in front of someone who she had once idolized devastated her with an undeserved snarky response as a redirect to critiquing her show performance.”

He continued, “It was a dagger in the heart given by a respected star with concern regarding any of Katy’s subsequence responses regarding her American Idol performances." Mac went on to call Katy a “regular bully” and said that she “attacked” Wé Ani as a child.

He concluded the post by adding, "No acknowledgment or apology, just a collar pop, and a shoulder brush. Remember this lesson learned. See you at the Grammys." Despite the lengthy post, Mac did not mention the comment that made him angry.

Katy was slammed previously for being “rude” and “unprofessional” towards Wé Ani. The reason behind the viewer’s angry comments was the fact that Katy did not provide Ani with any feedback after her performance. It made matters worse when Katy looked “shocked” after Wé Ani was announced as the last person to make it to the Top 12.

Katy Perry to leave American Idol

Daily Mail recently reported that Katy feels like she was misinterpreted during her time on American Idol. The singer feels like was “thrown under the bus” by the producers of the show. She also felt like the show was edited in a way that portrayed her as a “nasty judge.”

The singer has been caught in multiple controversies this season, starting with the time she “mom-shamed” a contestant named Sara Beth Liebe as she joked that the mom of three had been “laying on the table too much.”

