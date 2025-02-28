Why is Katy Perry Going to Space? Pop Star Locked For First All-Women Space Mission in 62 Years; Know Who Else Will Board

Katy Perry is getting ready for a literal out-of-the-world experience as she joins a historic all-women space flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Perry will join iconic CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos's partner Lauren Sanchez. According to the BBC, this will be the first all-women space mission since Valentina Tereshkova made history with a solo flight in 1963.

Although a specific launch date for the mission has not been issued, Blue Origin has announced that the mission—the NS-31—will fly this spring. The 11-minute flight will be autonomous and have no pilots on board.

It will carry passengers beyond the Karman line, internationally accepted as marking the edge of space. It will be the New Shepard's 11th crewed mission, increasing the total number of passengers carried to 52.

"If you had told me I'd be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child," Perry said in a statement cited by USA Today.

Lauren Sanchez, one of the organizers of this historic mission, spoke highly of it, highlighting the mission's purpose of inspiring future generations and redefining mindsets about Earth.

In a press release, Sanchez said that she is "honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create a lasting impact that will inspire generations to come".

In 2023, Sanchez first announced plans for the mission in an interview with Vogue, in which she laid out her vision for an all-female crew.

Fans are amused by the news of Katy Perry flying off the charts directly to space. However, no official date of the flight has been revealed yet.