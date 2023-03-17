Why is Ke Huy Quan worried about his future in Hollywood even after winning an Oscar?

Ke Huy Quan is now an Oscar winner. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor won the Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Waymond Wang in the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert movie. However, Ke Huy is still worried about what the future holds for him. Read on to find out why.

Ke Huy Quan says he is scared history is going to repeat itself

A day after his Oscar win, Ke Huy Quan, 51, spoke to Variety and expressed his worries about his future in Hollywood. He said, “Everything is still so fresh in my mind, and that’s why moving forward I’m still really scared. Even though I just won an Oscar, I’m still really fearful of what tomorrow brings.”

Ke Huy further added that he had a conversation with his agent regarding the same. “I said ‘I’m so worried that this is only a one-time thing.’ I have been down this road before and I’m so afraid that history is going to repeat itself. I said ‘please, whatever you do, please make sure that does not happen.’”

The Indiana Jones actor also shared that just after wrapping up Everything Everywhere All at Once, he also lost his health insurance.

Ke Huy Quan did not get any role for more than 30 years

Ke Huy Quan’s fears are valid. After all, he was without any role for almost 4 long decades. For the uninitiated, Quan got his breakthrough role as Short Round in the 1984 Steven Spielberg movie Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom when he was just 12 years old. The next year, he was cast as Data in the movie The Goonies.

However, after his short career as a child actor in Hollywood, he stopped getting any roles and was pushed to the peripheries of the showbiz world. After ending his award season run with an Academy Award, Ke Huy Quan was seen reuniting with Michelle Yeoh in American Born Chinese.

