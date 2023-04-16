Why is Kendall Jenner being mocked for her dance moves during Bad Bunny’s Coachella 2023 performance?

Kendall Jenner’s dancing video from the Coachella venue has gone viral on the social media where she grooved to the beats of her boyfriend Bad Bunny’s set. The 27 year old supermodel was seen in a black leather jacket which she paired up with a mini skirt and cowboy boots as she moved closer to the stage. But the viral video of Kendall Jenner has made her the target of mocking on social media.

Here is why fans have been mocking Kendall Jenner on social media for her dancing moves to Bad Bunny’s concert at the 2023 Coachella.

Kendall Jenner mocked on social media

Bad Bunny’s TikTok fan account posted a video of Kendall Jenner dancing as Bad Bunny was performing at Coachella. The supermodel can be seen shuffling back and forth in between the bodyguards surrounded by the huge crowd of concert attendees. People were seen giving space to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star as she performed a little spin while Bad Bunny was hyping the crowd.

However fans started mocking the supermodel because of her dance moves in the comment section of the TikTok video and soon started throwing shade on the supermodel. One user commented ‘Dry asf’ while the other one wrote ‘NOOOO’. Another person also commented, ‘bombastic side eye’ and one user remarked ‘OMFG she’s like a stone dancing’.

However the other section of fans was not as judgmental as they appreciated Jenner’s dancing skills. Fans wrote how cute she looked while dancing to the tunes of Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have sparked dating rumors ever and have been increasingly spotted together on dates and showing affection towards one another. Earlier they were also spotted on horseback riding date as Grammy winning rapper affectionately held Jenner.