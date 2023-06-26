Why is Kendall Jenner being slammed for revealing that she feels out of place in her family? Find out

Fans had different reactions to Kendall Jenner’s interview for WSJ Magazine’s Summer Digital Issue cover story. The reality star is one of the most well-known supermodels at present who has worked with some of the most high-end brands including Victoria Secret.

For WSJ Magazine’s Summer Digital Issue cover story, the 27 year old model has made several revelations ranging from dealing with fame to feeling out of place with the Kardashians. However, this did not sit well with netizens and she has been on the receiving end of the social media backlash. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kendall Jenner faces social media backlash

In a recent interview, Kendall Jenner said that she feels out of place in her Kardashian family and identifies more with her dad’s side. She said, “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family. I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.” Jenner also added that some of her sisters have more natural grasp on this lifestyle and fame.

However fans were not happy with Kendall Jenner about the comments that she made about her family. One user commented, “She isn’t a Kardashian. I would believe her if she didn’t reap all the Kardashian benefits like being a model... being on the show, Met Gala and private jets...” Another added, “And yet you market a last name as though it’s a brand. You are very much a Kardashian.”

A third user wrote, “Everyone in the family has a different personality and at the end of the day she lives the Kardashian lifestyle.”

Some fans even came out in Kendall’s support and said she over analyzes everything due to people’s reaction and ends up saying something weird. While another user added that people are overreacting and that Kendall is just bad at expressing herself.

