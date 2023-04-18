Why is Khloe Kardashian being mocked for her new Good American store post? Find out

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian announced that her denim brand – Good American is going to open its first brick and mortar store in Los Angeles, California via Instagram post. However, the Keeping Up With Kardashian star has been ruthlessly criticized for posing with construction tools and heavy machinery in the photographs pretending to work with her bare hands.

Here is everything to know about online backlash being faced by Khloe Kardashain for her new Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian new Instagram post

Khloe Kardashian looked gorgeous in her sleek all-black outfit with black long sleeve turtleneck and black leather maxi skirt. She paired her outfit with a chunky gold chain necklace.

Though the reality star looked chic as always, she was questioned when it came to the props and poses in her pictures. In the pictures she can be seen posing with the Good American branded hardhat and leaning against the ladder while holding a construction tool.

One user commented, ‘That last one of her pretending to listen has me SCREAMING - these remind me of the workplace conduct videos you see in trainings’ while the other one wrote, ‘Imagine you’re on the construction crew busting your a** for this project getting paid less than what you deserve and this moron shows up in a hard hat and leather ensemble to take a picture’. A commenter also added, ‘But was the hard hat necessary? This isn’t cheeky or whatever she thinks it is’.

People even pointed out that Khloe Kardashian was not wearing any denim in the promotional post of the Good American which is a denim brand.

Earlier this week also, Khloe Kardashian was under fire when she posted her eldest daughter True’s photo on Instagram. Fans noticed that True’s skin looked significantly lighter than the real life and criticized Khloe for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian confirms she is Single; Reveals sister Kim Kardashian loves to set her up on dates