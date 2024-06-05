Why Is Khloe Kardashian Getting Backlash Over Her Comments For Sister Kendell Jenner? Find Out

The Kardashians are known for often facing backlash for their comments and social media presence. But this time around, it seems that one of them is getting criticized for saying something to another family member.

That is right, Khloe Kardashian’s comment under her sister Kendall Jenner’s new Instagram post has been touted as “weird” by some people. Here is what happened.

What did Khloe’s comment under Kendall’s post say?

Kendall Jenner’s new photos on Instagram showed the supermodel in a beautiful, long, lavender-colored gown. She seemed to be on a boat and captioned the photos with “9pm sunsets.” However, the dress was quite thin and revealing, which a lot of other commentators have also pointed out.

Khloe Kardashian commented on this post saying, “I love when you show the Nips. Best nips in town.” Even though the 39-year-old made this comment in a lighthearted way, it seemed to have rubbed people the wrong way.

What did people say about Khloe’s comment?

A lot of people thought that Khloe’s comment on her 28-year-old sister’s body was kind of weird and mentioned the same. One of them even said, “weird comment to your sister wtf,” while another said, “you wild for this khloe.”

However, a lot of people also thought that the comment was made on a light note and said, “weird comment but we’re here for it.” Another also pointed out that this was just “Khloe being Khloe.” However, it seems that Khloe Kardashian has deleted her comment on her sister’s post after the backlash.

The pictures of Kendall have gained the attention of many people. Most of them are stunned by how beautiful she looks in the pictures while a lot of them are pointing out her revealing dress. One of the commentators said that she would do the same as Kendall and lounge on a luxurious boat if she had money. The photos have amassed over 4.2 million likes on Instagram and several thousand comments.

