Why is Khloé Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq parting ways from husband Bobby McCray after 13 years of marriage?

Khadijah Haqq, the actress from Sky High, who also shares a close friendship with Khloé Kardashian, announced her split from her husband, the ex-NFL player Bobby McCray on Instagram on Friday. The couple had been married for 13 years and were together for a long 16 years. They share 3 three children together. And, every now and then, the actress also drops posts about her kids to keep her followers up to date with her life. Here's what we know about the slipt.

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq splits from husband

Haqq and Bobby McCray, have decided to go their separate ways. In her statement on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition." She announced, "After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together, and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one [another], it's best we move forward separately."

The 40-year-old explained "I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family." She continued, "I share this not because I believe it's newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I'm so grateful for my incredible support system!"

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray's relationship timeline

Haqq and McCray crossed paths at a nightclub in 2007 and exchanged vows in July 2010 at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. They are parents to Christian Louis, 12, Celine Amelia, 9, and Kapri Naomi, 2. The ex-NFL player also has a son, Bobby Louis McCray II, from his previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Khadijah has spoken fondly about her now soon-to-be ex-husband in Kin's Side By Side series in 2019. She shared how she was greatly drawn to his impressive build and his height, and that "he's this 6'7" at the time, 260 [lbs.], large, Black, adorable man And he would put on tights every Sunday and cleats and crack quarterbacks for a living." She added, "I thought that was amazing."

