Why is Kick streamer Adin Ross facing backlash over his rant?

The former Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, has once again caught fire for his recent comment that has prompted fierce backlash from his followers and the streaming community. It's no secret that Adin Ross is one of the most contentious figures in the streaming industry. In fact, he has been banned several times from Twitch and his most recent ban marked the end of his career on the platform. Adin Ross has now announced that he has joined another platform, ‘Kick’, a new streaming service only a few days before he was banned from Twitch. For the unversed, Adin Ross is a prominent streamer with over millions of followers.

What’s the controversy?

Adin Ross recently went on a rant during a stream and criticized people who choose to use various pronouns. Even more outrageous, he stated that his preferred pronouns are "kill/them." He said, "Listen bro. To all of you guys that get to pick pronouns, my pronoun is kill/them. Okay? F*ck all of y'all bro, you're making the world a sh*tty place. I'm gonna call you either a guy or a girl..." This sparked a backlash from the neighborhood, with many people criticizing Adin for his transphobic comments.

Fans' reaction on social media over Adin Ross’s “transphobic” rant

The tweet quickly gained attention with several users commenting on it. One user commented I feel like the biggest risk for Kick is Adin Ross. The second user said I find myself in a difficult position because I like the idea of Kick and what they're trying to do. But my god it's so embarrassing seeing people like this being presented as the face of the platform. A third user commented, "That's the person representing them :/ YIKES."

