Why is Kim Kardashian being slammed by climate activists after her ‘tone deaf’ Instagram post?

Kim Kardashian is on the radar of netizens yet again. This time, the mother of four has been called out for her ‘tone-deaf’ post and her recent Instagram story. Read on to find out what happened.

Why is Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post being called ‘tone-deaf’?

Recently, Kim took to her Instagram space and posted a picture from her Japan trip that she took a few weeks ago. In the picture, one could see a hotel room with a beautiful pink sunset. However, it was not the photograph that irked netizens, but rather the mega-mogul’s caption. It read, “always look on the bright side of life (red heart emoji)”.

However, the zen caption did not go down well with fans who think that it is easy for a billionaire like Kim to look at the positive side of life. One fan wrote in the comments, “That’s easy when you have millions of dollars lol”. Another follower commented, “easy for you to say”. A third follower reiterated the same emotion as they wrote, “Easy to do when you’re a millionaire.” A fourth user equated Kim K’s caption to ‘Toxic positivity’.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post:

Why is Kim Kardashian being blasted by climate activists?

Apart from her Instagram post, the SKIMS founder’s latest Instagram story has also come under the radar of climate activists on Reddit. Earlier today, the 42-year-old posted a short clip on her Instagram stories where she can be seen with her hairdresser Chris Appleton as they posed in front of her private jet before they jetted off for the LA Fashion Awards. Kim, Chris, and his boyfriend Lukas Gage were seen posing in front of the jet as they wore matching leather outfits. In front of them was a carpet that read ‘Kim Air’.

Soon, users on Reddit slammed Kim for being a ‘climate criminal’. As per the US Sun, one user wrote, "I've been spending months planning a drive to go see the redwood trees way out west. The carpet alone is environmentally unnecessary.”

"She’s a disgusting climate criminal. Her insatiable greed and vapid neverending consumption are despicable,” said another person.

To this, someone else replied, "I thought she learned from being called out for the literal metric tons of carbon emissions she creates with each unnecessary private jet flight she takes smh."

