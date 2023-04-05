Why is Kim Kardashian facing backlash because of daughter North West?

Like mother, like daughter? North West’s sartorial choices are just as impressive as her mom Kim Kardashian. In fact, proud mom, Kim, loves featuring her daughter on social media. But, Kim's critics have yet again slammed her for letting her young daughter dress in adult clothing while she was in Tokyo. North West accompanied her mother Kim on a trip to Paris Fashion Week where she was seen sporting heavy platform flip-flops and holding a pink Prada bag with crystal embellishments. The 9-year-old paired them with a large T-shirt and printed trousers. As soon as Kim shared the pictures on social media, fans called out Kim for allowing her daughter wear inappropriate clothes.

Throughout their trip to Tokyo, North has been displaying her stylish and expensive collection of clothes, designer bags, and foot wear. Not just that, during their visit to a Hello Kitty theme park, North could be seen flaunting her Hello Kitty-themed acrylic nails. She also donned a fancy designer bag with her outfit.

This isn’t the first time North West could be seen following in the footsteps of her stylish mother. Back in February, Kim’s eldest daughter caught attention for her high-priced crystal pink phone case from Judith Leiber. She teamed it up with a costly set of impressive pink Moon Boots and a pink cargo jean from Fashion Nova which she paired with a stylish long-sleeve pink coloured top.

Social media reaction over North’s unlikely sense of styling

North West's mom Kim Kardashian has once again caught fire over the internet for allowing her daughter wear mature accessories. Critics on Kardashian Reddit expressed their dislike with one user commenting, “"Look at the platforms North is wearing! Jesus!". The other person commented, "Isn't North too young for platforms? She's just 9.” A third user responded: "Yeah, she trips a lot but Kim doesn’t care. It’s for the content..." "Should a 9-year-old really have these long nails?" Another user commented, “"No, just no. it's inappropriate," and a third said, "So bad for a young girl's nails!"

