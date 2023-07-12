Why is Kim Kardashian facing backlash over her new energy drink?

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to launching new ventures. The Kardashians star is known to have multiple businesses and flawlessly carries out the vivid job roles. However, her latest collaboration has sparked some controversy and online backlash. Let's dive into the reasons behind the criticism surrounding her new energy drink partnership.

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for new energy drink

As soon as Kim Kardashian announced her energy drink in collaboration with the health and wellness brand Alani Nu on Instagram, the internet trolls wasted no time in expressing their opinions. Some users questioned the choice of collaboration, suggesting it might have been more fitting for her sister Khloe. Others accused Kim of doing anything to stay relevant in the public eye.

While it's not uncommon for celebrities to face online criticism, the negative comments seemed to target both Kim and the brand itself.

Interestingly, the backlash extended beyond Kim Kardashian and directly targeted Alani Nu, the brand she collaborated with. Some individuals questioned why a fitness brand would choose to collaborate with Kim, raising doubts about her fitness and muscle-building credentials. The criticism included comments suggesting that Alani Nu made a poor choice in partnering with Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian pregnant? The Kardashians star leaves family in surprise with shocking announcement

Netizens feed on Kim Kardashian’s feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian?

Even though Kim and her sister Kourtney recently seemed to resolve their differences on an episode of The Kardashians, Instagrammers were quick to stir the pot and attempt to reignite feuds. Speculations about Kourtney's reaction to the collaboration emerged, with users anticipating her disapproval due to her emphasis on nutrition. While the sisters' dynamics have been a topic of interest in the past, it's important to separate reality from speculation.

Despite the backlash, Kim Kardashian's collaboration with Alani Nu, called Alani by Kim K, introduces her exclusive and limited-edition energy drink named Kimade. The Strawberry Lemonade flavor, available in 12-ounce cans, boasts enticing features such as 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, B Vitamins, and Biotin. With just 10 calories, it aims to cater to health-conscious consumers.

In a press release, Alani Nu Founder Katy Hearn expressed excitement about collaborating with Kim, describing her as an amazing female powerhouse and entrepreneur. The partnership aligns with both Kim's dedication to her family and her ability to create innovative brands. Alani Nu anticipates that the new flavor will be one of their best yet.

Fans eager to try Kimade can mark their calendars for July 17, when it will be available online at 12 p.m. EST. Following the initial launch, a larger rollout is planned for the summer, with the energy drink hitting the shelves of retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe.

Advertisement

While the backlash surrounding Kim Kardashian's energy drink collaboration may continue to generate discussion, the partnership with Alani Nu highlights Kim's entrepreneurial spirit and her ability to venture into various industries. Whether you're a fan or a critic, there's no denying her knack for capturing attention and exploring new business endeavors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian's take selfie with a ghost? Netizens think so!