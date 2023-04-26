Why is Kim Kardashian getting backlash for North West's 'inappropriate' outfit?

Kim Kardashian is under fire for her parenting decisions again. Star faces backlash as fans allege that she photoshopped her 9-year-old daughter's face and let her wear “inappropriate clothes.”

Kim Kardashian (official instagram account)
Kim Kardashian faces backlash as fans

Kim Kardashian is being criticized for her parenting choices. The keeping up with the Kardashians star is facing backlash for letting her daughter North West dress ‘inappropriately’

Kim Kardashian and North appear on the red carpet 

North West accompanied her mom Kim Kardashian to a red carpet; the mother-daughter duo looked all glammed up as Kim in a two-piece top and skirt. In comparison, North’s outfit was what drew the netizen's eye; she wore a tailored black blazer, black cargo pants, and platform boots from Dolce and Gabbana. The look was completed with a crystal choker and black sunglasses. She sported a dramatic ponytail and natural makeup. North’s look was on point, given the fact that they were attending the 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel. 

Netizens react to North’s outfit

As the photos from the event surfaced, people began questioning the 9-year-old’s look. Several complained that it was too mature for a  girl her age, and others called it “inappropriate.” One person commented, "Why is North dressed like an adult? She’s 10?" Another pointed out, "Even North's makeup doesn't count as minimal."

"I predict North will resent Kim when she's an adult and realizes Kim forced her to act like her bff instead of an 8 yr old. Kim treats North like her sidekick instead of her young child," a third commented. 

Did Kim Photoshop North’s face?

Upon further investigating the picture, people started questioning if Kim had photoshopped North’s face in the Instagram photos she posted. One fan commented, "The photoshop of her chin." Another added, "That is sooo sad I really hope it’s just some weird glitch or something."

A third one attacked Kim saying, "They’re already teaching their poor children, all of them other than Kourt’s and the males of the family, the importance of creating a brand. Your image is everything, so you better present it as 'perfect' at all costs to protect it. Best to avoid exposing any perceived flaws and disrupt the financial gain."

FAQs

Did Kim remove West from her Instagram?
The judge also finalised dropping West from Kim Kardashian's name. A day after the legal developments, Kim made it official on social media. She changed her name on Instagram and Twitter handles from Kim Kardashian West to just Kim Kardashian.
Why was North's TikTok banned?
At this time, it is unclear why the account got banned, but sources told TMZ that North wants to take a break. North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok, one source told the outlet.
How old is Kim when she has North?
The beauty mogul started dating Kanye, 45, shortly after ending her marriage to Kris Humphries. Amid her messy divorce with the athlete, 37, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child and welcomed daughter North in 2013
