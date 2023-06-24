Why is Kim Kardashian getting roasted for tweeting from the set of American Horror Story?

Kim Kardashian, the renowned reality show superstar, recently took to Twitter to update her 74.9 million followers about her time on the set of the 12th season of American Horror Story. However, her innocent tweet quickly attracted attention and criticism from striking writers who pointed out the insensitivity of her actions during the ongoing WGA strike.

Picketing writers speak up after Kim Kardashian's tweet

As soon as Kardashian's tweet went live, it caught the attention of picketing writers who used the opportunity to voice their discontent. One writer responded with a straightforward message, stating, "Picketing, thanks for asking." Another writer expressed their disappointment, simply stating, "Not being a scab." Some even made specific requests, asking Kardashian to share a selfie with the call sheet to show solidarity or inquire about on-site script modifications.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 30 March, 2023: Hailey Bieber to Kim K, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

ALSO READ: Why did Hailey Bieber call Kim Kardashian during early days of her skincare line?

Backlash and advice for Kim Kardashian

The responses from the striking writers varied in tone but shared a common sentiment of disapproval. Some urged Kardashian to reconsider her actions, suggesting she use her platform to support the strike instead. One tweet read, "You need to get a refund on that law degree, and fire every person that told you it was a good idea to tweet this." Despite the backlash, Kardashian chose to leave the entire thread up, likely recognizing the curiosity of her 74.8 million followers who eagerly follow her personal updates.

Kim Kardashian's ill-timed tweet from the set of American Horror Story has ignited a firestorm of criticism and backlash from striking writers. As the WGA strike continues, it is crucial for those involved in the entertainment industry to remain sensitive and supportive of the ongoing labor dispute. Kardashian's tweet serves as a reminder that actions and statements made during such times can carry significant weight and impact.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals how ‘Imposter Syndrome’ keeps her going as she finds relief in SKIMS success