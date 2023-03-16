Why is Kim Kardashian getting trolled over her latest bikini pics on Instagram?

Kim Kardashian is getting trolled online over her latest post on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is quite active on social media. Every now and then Kim keeps sharing updates about her personal and professional life on her Instagram space. From striking selfies and photoshoots to goofy videos with her daughter North West, Kim treats her millions of fans and followers to a variety of content almost regularly. However, it looks like netizens did not quite like her latest post on the photo and video-sharing platform. Scroll below to find out what they had to say.

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post

A couple of days back, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram space and shared a few photos featuring herself in a black bikini. Her long, black tresses were left open, and she had glamorous makeup on. Kardashian struck a few poses as she pouted and clicked the selfies. Sharing the pictures, Kim captioned the post with a simple ‘hey’.

Look at Kim Kardashian’s post below:

Fans react to Kim Kardashian’s bikini pics

As soon as Kim posted these pictures on the gram, they were flooded with likes and comments from netizens and followers. However, it looks like people were not happy with her photos and they did not hesitate to express their opinion. One fan said, “Are we really still doing this in 2023??? (slew of emojis)” A second fan’s comment read, “What are these photos? It’s like she’s in high school in 2010 or something.” Another follower took to the comments section and asked if she got new implants. A fourth user said, “Y’all become so irrelevant pls.”

However, there were still other celebs and fans who complimented Kim Kardashian’s look. For instance, one fan said, “Why are there so many haters??? Just admire her sje looks amazing (red heart emojis)”.

