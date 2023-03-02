Why is Kim Kardashian getting trolled over her two-piece red dress? Get DEETS inside

The American socialite and business woman, Kim Kardashian, was slammed by her fans for saying that she is planning to give her stunning Dolce Gabbana two-piece dress to her kids North West and Chicago West for their high school prom.

In an interview, ‘The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star revealed what she is going to do with the sparkling red dress she wore during Milan Fashion Week. According to her, the look was inspired by the early ‘90s or may be ‘94s. She has kind of revamped her long red dress and made it a crop. The 42-year old said that she will keep this dress in her Dolce & Gabbana archive so that her kids could wear it someday. Also, she would let North and Chicago wear this beautiful dress to prom or on a night out clubbing. They can wear whatever they want. She further said, she would not be stingy with any of her Dolce and Gabbana pieces. She was also carrying a lovely little purse that she said her girls would surely try to steal. So, she has different versions of it.

Apart from Chicago and North West, “The Skims” founder also shares sons Psalm and Saint with ex-husband Kanye West.

That’s SAD! Fans’ reaction over Kim Kardashian’s statement

Many fans have slammed Kim as they are not amazed by the idea of her daughter wearing a bralette top and skirt to their prom night. One user commented, "Yes, that's sad, who would send their kids to prom in that?” Another user wrote, “To think it's fit for a prom!” The third person commented, "To think it's fit for a prom!", “It's beautiful, however, it's not appropriate for a child, "commented another user.

