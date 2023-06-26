Why is Kim Kardashian labeled as 'cringy' for dancing to TikTok trend sans daughter North? Find out

It takes two to Tango, but only one to get slammed online. Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash for a dance video on TikTok. The video was posted to an account Kim shares with her daughter North. The video quickly started gaining attention, and it received a lot of negative criticism. Netizens were quick to label Kim as “cringy” for the harmless video.

Kim Kardashian gets trolled for TikTok dance video

Kim Kardashian, like many others, hopped on the latest trending dance on TikTok. The star grooved to Doechii's song What It Is solo while she recorded the clip with a filter on. Kim could be seen making hand gestures to the song while wearing a black t-shirt that featured artwork of the metal band Megadeth and black pants. The mother of 4 looked like she was enjoying herself while dancing to the song.

The video was uploaded to a joint account Kim shares with her oldest daughter North West. This video was unusual because the Skims founder usually only appears in videos accompanied by North. Videos posted to the account include light-hearted content like Kim helping her daughter do her hair and participating in the latest dance trend. The TikTok video started gaining attention as soon as it was posted.

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian’s TikTok

Netizens were quick to call Kim out for being “cringy” after the video surfaced online. One user wrote, "This is so cringe. She's as stiff as a robot and that filter doesn't help." Another noted the lack of effort as they wrote, "If you're gonna dance, commit to it! Like she could've put at least 10% more energy into it!".

A third added, "Nothing wrong with posting a trendy TikTok dance, but Kim honey learn to grow and evolve gracefully".

A few users even came ahead to defend the Hulu star against the unnecessary hate. One user commented,"That hand sign has been around for like 50 years now. You hit a certain age and you can't [do sign of the horns] any more? I really hate that attitude."

A second fan added, "She's having fun…nothing to possibly hate on here. Lighten up [people]. if she wants to have a midlife crisis, so be it."

The account that Kim and North run both became a topic of discussion recently. Kim, who shares North and 3 other children with Kanye West, admitted that she sometimes makes the wrong decisions when it comes to her children’s social media usage. In a recent interview with Time, Kim spoke about how Kanye “was right” about questioning if North should have access to a social media platform at such a young age. North West recently turned 10 and celebrated her birthday in a huge bash at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

