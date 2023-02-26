Why is Kim Kardashian trying to stop Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, from meeting the kids?

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West always had a strained relationship, so they were never referred to as a "Hollywood trending couple." Since the couple split up, there has been a lot of opposition between them, which has made several headlines after their separation.

The rapper appears to have remarried less than a year after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised in March 2022.

He remarried Bianca Censori, who works for his brand, Yeezy. Kanye West and Bianca had a private wedding, but they have yet to file a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Kim Kardashian is not cool with the meeting.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly working with her attorneys to prevent Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, from meeting her children. According to Heat Magazine, Kim was outraged when her attorney said that "she had no official remedies to prevent Bianca from spending time with the kids."

If the rapper, now known as Ye, wants his children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, to meet their stepmother, there isn't much The Mother of Four can do to prevent the meeting.

What exactly is Kim worried about?

The founder of Skims is having a hard time dealing with this situation, as she has been put in an uncomfortable position that she is not used to. Kim Kardashian reportedly tried ways and methods to prevent this meeting from happening, but there was no ground on which she could have prevented it. So she has to go with the flow because, legally, even Kanye has rights over his kids.

How will this legal dispute be resolved?

Lawyers are urging the former couple to engage in an open discussion in which they can both express their concerns about children. Kim, who is not happy with the involvement of Bianca, has come to a conclusion about how they will carry forward and what Kanye’s new wife's involvement will be as a stepmother of Kanye’s and Kim’s children.