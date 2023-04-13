Why is Kourtney Kardashian being trolled over her Easter outfit? Find out

Kourtney Kardashian has become the object of trolls. The reality show star is quite active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, recently, Kourtney took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of herself showcasing little sneak-peeks from her Easter celebration. While Kourtney’s style has changed into being more like her rocker husband Travis Barker, this time she was seen donning a pastel pink outfit for Easter. More on this below.

Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit for Easter

Kourtney was seen dressed in a pink blouse with ruffles in the front, which she layered atop a lacy bustier top. The pink blouse was attached to a floor-length floral skirt. The reality star’s hair was dyed a platinum blonde only last week, which she styled in a top bun. Kourtney accessorized the look with a pair of shades. She struck a few poses as she clicked a couple of mirror selfies. You can check out the photos below.

Fans react to Kourtney Kardashian’s Easter pictures

As soon as Kourtney posted the pictures, they were flooded with reactions from her fans and followers. One fan wrote, “Grandma vibes.’ Another fan’s comment read, “What in the JCPennys is this?” A third follower wrote, “Kim would be outraged.”

In other news, today, Hulu released Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special ‘Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. Viewers will get to watch footage from all three of their wedding ceremonies last year – one in Vegas, one in Santa Barbara, and the third one in Italy.

During the special, Kourtney revealed that her mom Kris Jenner gifted her wedding ring from her marriage with the former’s late father Robert Kardashian.

