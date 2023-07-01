Why is Kourtney Kardashian changing her name after announcing her pregnancy?

Kourtney Kardashian's bold move: Embracing a new name and identity!

It is no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family has always been in the spotlight, with their lives closely followed by millions of fans around the world. Kourtney, being a part of this influential clan, has had her fair share of public scrutiny and media attention. Perhaps, in an effort to carve out her own unique identity, she has decided to embrace a new name.

Kourtney, who married Travis Barker last year, the 44-year-old reality star has made her new full name official by adding Barker to her last name on social media and even updating her driver's license. Kourtney took to Instagram on June 29 to share the news that her name has now officially changed to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

READ MORE: Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker already pick a baby name? Here’s what we know

Kourtney Barker: The bold choice to keep Kardashian as a middle name!

Kourtney recently made the decision to adopt her husband's last name, but she made sure to keep her maiden name, Kardashian, as her middle name. In a comment she shared, Kourtney explained that this choice reflects a longstanding tradition where brides take their husband's last name while retaining their maiden name as their middle name. By doing so, she pays homage to her family heritage while fully embracing her new role as a Barker.

Travis Drops hints baby's arrival nears!

The couple has not disclosed the name they have chosen for their unborn child, but Travis playfully hinted that he already knows the name in a comment on one of Kourtney's posts. With their baby's arrival approaching, they are eagerly looking forward to the joy and blessings that their growing family will bring. Kourtney Kardashian's decision to change her name after announcing her pregnancy marks an important milestone in her life.