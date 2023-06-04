Why is Kourtney Kardashian facing backlash for a 'gross and offensive' jersey she wore? Details inside

Kourtney Kardashian is receiving backlash over her clothing choice. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stepped out with her husband, Travis Barker, on Friday wearing a jersey. Kourtney’s jersey drew quite a lot of attention as netizens started calling her out for an “offensive” outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian’s controversial jersey

Kourtney Kardashian and her drummer husband, Travis Barker, were snapped while leaving a restaurant on Friday night. The stars walked out of a Greek restaurant, Taverna Tony, hand in hand on their date night. The duo dressed casually for a date as Travis opted for a pair of black pants, a beanie, and a white t-shirt and completed the look off with a black jacket. Kourtney was seen in ditched pants and decided to flaunt her legs in a Chicago Blackhawks Jersey. The Lemme founder paired it with chunky black leather boots and a black overcoat.

What drew the netizens' attention was Kourtney’s Chicago Blackhawks Jersey jersey. The jersey featured a team’s logo, which is a head of a Native American. The team has been amid a lot of controversy regarding its choice of logo and name for years. The Chicago Blackhawks are a National Hockey League (NHL) ice hockey team based in Chicago.

Netizens react to Kourtney Kardashian’s jersey

Pictures of the star and her husband leaving the restaurant were posted on Reddit, and the people were not really pleased by the star. One person wrote, "Aint no way kourtney confidently wore that jersey. That’s insane." Another added, "I love Kourtney and I love hockey - but this is NOT it."

A user tried to defend the star as they commented, "It’s a hockey logo," but the same person added, "I understand it’s sports, but it’s still gross."

A fourth person made an observation as they wrote, "She just grabs a shirt from Travis’s closet and pairs it with high socks and creepers everyday. Sometimes baggy pants, sometimes the shirt is the dress."

Kourtney was recently criticized for being her Travis’ “ Xerox copy” when she posted a throwback picture of herself from 2019. The photo featured the star wearing a vibrant yellow and reddish top; the fans begged Kourtney to bring back her old style and ditch the new punk look she has chosen lately.

