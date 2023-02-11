Why is Kourtney Kardashian facing backlash over her new wellness gummies?

Kourtney Kardashian has been slammed for her new gummy vitamin brand, ever since she launched it for the public. The 43-year-old Poosh founder introduced a line of supplements called ‘Lemme’ last year. Although, the newest addition to the vitamin range has raised eyebrows and offended several gynecologists and fans as she claims it boosts vaginal health. Recently, the mum of three posted an Instagram video of herself surrounded by cats and eating one of the gummies to promote her brand.

Gummies are chewable vitamins that come in varied flavors, colors, and forms. They taste just like gummy candies. Kourtney’s Lemme Purr, on the other hand, are chewable vitamins that promise to improve vaginal health.

Kardashian wellness website “Poosh” describes this product as a "yummy little treat in gummy form with some effective features". According to the website, it is full of Vitamin C supplements that help to prevent vaginal diseases like urinary tract infections (UTI) and bacterial vaginosis.

Fans Reaction Over Kourtney’s Lemme Purr

As soon as Kourtney announced this product, fans flooded the comments section on Instagram. While many people on social media were bewildered by Kardashian's vaginal health gummies, a lot of them questioned its usage. One user on Instagram commented, “This makes no sense”. “I need a gynecologist to tell me this is okay to take,” another fan commented. Other users said “Another example of marketing unnecessary projects to women to make them feel insecure enough to buy it.”

Well, a lot of people may not be sure of reality star's new gummies, but many devoted fans will buy them because they are linked with the Kardashians.

Also read: Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick host son Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah; Check out who attended | PINKVILLA

Did Pete Davidson remove all tattoos dedicated to ex Kim Kardashian? | PINKVILLA