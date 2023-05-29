Why is Kylie Jenner accused of copying her former friend Sophia Richie’s fashion style? Everything we know

During her recent trip to Paris, Kylie Jenner turned heads with her different fashion style than usual. The reality star looked gorgeous in a V-necked black dress with a plunging neckline and full length skirt. She paired the outfit with high heels. During her getaway, the mom of two also looked stunning in a skintight white dress with a white hoodie scarf wrapped around her head and teeny tiny matching handbag.

However, her latest all white Paris look had garnered Kylie Jenner lots of social media backlash. Here’s why.

Kylie Jenner faces social media backlash

Kylie Jenner recently opted for an all-white ensemble during her Paris trip. She looked chic in a white jacket with extended sleeves and a matching miniskirt. She opted for a minimalistic look with small earrings, black handbag, and black sunglasses. Kylie kept her long tresses open with a natural and dewy makeup look. The reality star showed off her all-white ensemble with a brief Instagram story.

However, Kylie Jenner was accused by fashion critics for copying her former friend Sofia Richie’s fashion style. People accused her of ‘blatantly copying’ Sofia Richie’s chic style. One user mentioned, ‘TikTok is about to have a bunch of think pieces about her changing up her style, and 'copying Sofia’ while the other one commented, ‘Is Kylie trying to clean up her image? Because copying Sofia Richie is not a bad look on her.’

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner’s friendship

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner were once best friends but things seemed to get complicated when the former started dating Scott Disick, the ex of makeup mogul’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. Sofia and Scott started dating in 2017 before parting their ways in 2020.

It seemed that Sofia and Kylie’s friendship had taken a hit after they stopped hanging out and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

