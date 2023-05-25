Why is Kylie Jenner getting trolled over a TikTok video with son Aire? Read DEETS

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has a massive popularity. But being such a well-known personality sometimes attracts criticism from online users, especially on social media sites like TikTok and Twitter. The beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, is trolled again on social media after she shared a video of her and son Aire.

In a new Tik-Tok video shared by Jenner, the 25-year-old ‘Kardashians' star took Aire, her son with ex-Travis Scott, on a stroll around a garden. For the outing, Jenner opted for a black tee and a pair of baggy jeans. Some fans, however, claimed that her bottoms did not enhance her figure and mocked her for wearing a “diaper” like Aire.

Did Kylie Jenner receive backlash over cosmetic surgery in the past?

This isn’t the first time Kylie Jenner has received backlash from fans on social media. Over the years, fans have speculated the 25-year-old’s physical transformation, notably her infamous butt. Although the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has never clarified whether or not her derriere is real, she has acknowledged receiving other cosmetic treatments like lip fillers. In fact, Jenner claimed that it is a "big misconception" that she has undergone extensive facial surgery.

In an interview, the ‘beauty mogul’ once said, “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” Kylie Jenner

Fans reaction to Kylie Jenner’s video with son Aire

Soon after she dropped the video, fans quickly rushed to the comments section with some praising her as a mom while many mocked that she was wearing a diaper. The video amassed over 7.5 million views, 4.6 million likes, and 8000 comments. One person wrote, “I hate this for her, really. It does look like she’s wearing one!” Another fan opined, “aw they have the same toddler full diaper walk cute.’ A third person wrote, "Is Pampers sponsoring this? Is this why, huh?” A fourth person commented, "Aww, you're such an amazing mom. "Aww, you're such an amazing mom, wrote another fan.

