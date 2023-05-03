Why is Kylie Jenner receiving social media backlash for 'phony behavior' over new Met Gala post?

Kylie Jenner has been receiving huge social media backlash after posting a new photo of Met Gala on Instagram as people complained that they are tired of her phony behavior.

Jenner posted a picture of herself in the Met Gala attire while holding up a slice of pizza on Monday. She captioned the post. ‘Pizza + champagne + jpg + haider + met = <3’. In the picture, Kylie can be seen holding a slice of pepperoni pizza over her mouth while holding the glass of champagne. She was seen wearing a custom made Jean Paul Gaultier gown as she posed next to designer Haider Ackermann.

Kylie Jenner receives social media backlash

The new Met Gala picture posted by Kylie Jenner on her Instagram account with pizza and champagne received a lot of social media backlash. In the comment section, people ripped Kylie for the supposed falseness of the picture. Netizens even accused the reality show star of the phony behavior.

One user wrote, ‘Sick and tired of being led to believe that they eat pizza. No one with that body eats pizza’ while the other one added, ‘I was looking for this comment! They want to be sooo relatable’.

One fan commented, ’Thank u, I was looking for this damn comment. At least some people can see how blatant this is’ as the other fan chimed in, ‘Did you eat pizza for real or just smell it?’

Kylie Jenner Met Gala outfit

Kylie Jenner hit the Met Gala red carpet in a custom made Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The red and blue gown had cut out details with a slit that reached on top of her thighs. She accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings and red high heels.

