Why is Last of Star Ashley Johnson suing writer Brian W Foster along with six other women? Here's what we know

Trigger Warning - This article includes references to sexual abuse

Actress Ashley Johnson, at the side of six other women, along with two modern-day personnel of Critical Role, has filed a civil lawsuit against Brian W. Foster in Los Angeles. The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, accuses Foster of various forms of abuse, such as home violence, intentional infliction of emotional misery, sexual battery, assault, and stalking. The criticism highlights several incidents mentioned in a restraining order formerly filed with the aid of Johnson earlier in the 12 months, in addition to new incidents.

The allegation against Brian W. Foster

According to the grievance, Foster made irrelevant and unwelcome sexual remarks to Johnson's sister while below the effect of drugs and alcohol. The fit also alleges that Foster groped a Critical Role worker during a live occasion in Chicago in February 2020. Another plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe, claims that Foster groped her and tried to forcefully insert his fingers into her pants whilst she changed into the target audience at a separate event in Austin in November 2019.

Another current Critical Role employee said that Foster demanded specific pics from her and groped her in the course of a coffee run in 2019. In 2021, Foster allegedly attempted to rub down and grope this worker once more even as they have been at Johnson's home filming a display. The lawsuit points out that the worker did not record Foster's behavior in 2019 because of worry of retaliation and manipulation.

Critical Role issued a statement acknowledging the lawsuit, expressing their surprise at the conduct of their former worker, Brian W. Foster. They emphasized that they had no previous knowledge of his movements and were committed to assisting the victims whilst taking steps to ensure a safe and wholesome workplace way of life.

Earlier in 2023, Johnson had filed a restraining order against Foster, bringing up worries for her safety following their breakup. The lawsuit similarly alleges that Foster began sporting Airsoft guns and a garotte and used Johnson's domestic protection cameras and microphones to display her sports. The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as an injunction to prevent Foster from contacting Johnson, and her circle of relatives, and to preserve a distance of at least a hundred ft from her.

Ashley Johnson is widely recognized as a prolific voice actress, particularly for her role in video games like The Last of Us. She is also a co-founding father of the famous streaming franchise, Critical Role. Foster, who turned into formerly related to Critical Role as an on-air talent, was fired in August 2021.

In response to the protective order, Critical Role eliminated maximum content providing Foster from their structures. Foster has denied those allegations, and a decision denied Johnson's request to extend the protecting order she had filed in advance. Despite the criminal lawsuits, Johnson has endured to appear on Critical Role's content material for the reason that the protective order became made public.

