Why is Lil Nas X receiving backlash over a tweet? Controversy explained

Montero Lamar Hill is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known by Lil Nas X. With the release of his country rap single, he rose to prominence by winning the hearts of the audience.

The famous song "Old Town Road," which took over the audience, made American singer Lil Nas X top the playlist. Lil Nas X was hitting the road to success until his tweet took over.

What was the tweet about?

On Tuesday, March 14, the singer posted an apology on Twitter, writing that he reacted to the situation in the heat of the moment and in anger, which was not the true intention of his tweet.

Lil Nas X joked about posting the photo of Glow Princess, an influencer whose real name is Armanda Tounghui. He stated, "The surgery was real."

Which many users took as an offense, as the comment was gaslighting.

Audience reaction to Lil Nas X's apology note

After Lil Nas X apologized to the transgender community for his joke, one Twitter user, @edgeslayer, called his tweet "fake." The user stated that he owed the community an apology in "material ways that include money."

To which the singer responded in an ugly way, commenting, "Girl, eat my a**."

Lil Nas X when came out ‘Gay’

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019 and has since been embroiled in several controversies. In 2021, the singer wrote an emotional letter to his 14-year-old self, in which he discussed the inner conflict he faced as a young man with hidden feelings.

"I know we promised to never come out publicly; I know we promised to never be "that" type of gay person; I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

