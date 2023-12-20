Why is Lizzo calling for dismissal of the harassment lawsuit against her? Exploring her side of the story
The legal team of the singer filed a motion to dismiss the discrimination and harassment lawsuit that designer Asha Daniels had filed against her.
In September, barely a month after Lizzo’s former backup dancers filed litigations against her and some people from her team, the singer was once again hit by another lawsuit. This time, it came from a designer called Asha Daniels, who toured with Lizzo earlier this year. A lot of claims by the designer were dismissed by Lizzo’s legal team as they called the claims ‘meritless’.
What were the claims made by Daniels?
There were many allegations against Lizzo and her team in the lawsuit filed by Asha. One of the main accusations was that even though the Grammy winner preached body positivity, and inclusivity on a surface level, her employees were forced to work in a ‘racist and sexualized’ environment. The lawsuit was filed against Lizzo and her production company, her tour manager Carline Gugliotta, and her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura.
Asha claimed that she was forced by the team to face a ‘culture of racism and bullying’ that was allegedly supported by the star. Among the many allegations against the star were mentions of people making fat-phobic and racist remarks and also denying her medical care. This allegedly made the designer suffer from PTSD and anxiety.
The allegations were similar to another explosive lawsuit filed against the singer by her former dancers who alleged not only racism, and fat-shaming, but also sexual harassment. Daniels, who designed some custom costumes for Lizzo’s dancers, was also subjected to bullying and harassment, according to the lawsuit.
What did Lizzo and her legal team say about the allegations?
Lizzo’s legal team, who are already in the midst of a lawsuit, filed a motion to dismiss the one filed by Daniels. They claimed that Daniels is just a former ‘disgruntled’ employee who “failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work." Thus her claims are ‘meritless and salacious’. They claimed that Daniels was fired after leaving her post during Lizzo’s tour.
Her lawyers also want the case thrown out of court because it was filed in the wrong place as Daniels does not have any connection to California. Ron Zambrano, who is Daniels’ lawyer, claimed that this is just another ‘hail mary’ from Lizzo’s team and that they are again trying to shift the blame onto the victims to get away scot-free. He claimed that she had done the same thing with previous plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez- Lizzo’s ex-dancers who allegedly experienced sexual, racial, and religious harassment at the hands of the singer and her team.
He also claimed that Lizzo is not only aware of the unethical things some of her employees are putting others through but she actively allows it. He even said that the singer and dancer participate in these illegal conducts herself. Even though her lawyers are filing for a motion to have the case dismissed from court, things are not looking very good for the Grammy-winning singer, as it seems that these cases will go on for a while.
ALSO READ: ‘Those who know me…’: Lizzo fulfills a ‘dream’ with her unexpected return to stage amidst ongoing lawsuit; Details inside
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened