Why is Lizzo calling for dismissal of the harassment lawsuit against her? Exploring her side of the story

In September, barely a month after Lizzo’s former backup dancers filed litigations against her and some people from her team, the singer was once again hit by another lawsuit. This time, it came from a designer called Asha Daniels, who toured with Lizzo earlier this year. A lot of claims by the designer were dismissed by Lizzo’s legal team as they called the claims ‘meritless’.

What were the claims made by Daniels?

There were many allegations against Lizzo and her team in the lawsuit filed by Asha. One of the main accusations was that even though the Grammy winner preached body positivity, and inclusivity on a surface level, her employees were forced to work in a ‘racist and sexualized’ environment. The lawsuit was filed against Lizzo and her production company, her tour manager Carline Gugliotta, and her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura.

Asha claimed that she was forced by the team to face a ‘culture of racism and bullying’ that was allegedly supported by the star. Among the many allegations against the star were mentions of people making fat-phobic and racist remarks and also denying her medical care. This allegedly made the designer suffer from PTSD and anxiety.

The allegations were similar to another explosive lawsuit filed against the singer by her former dancers who alleged not only racism, and fat-shaming, but also sexual harassment. Daniels, who designed some custom costumes for Lizzo’s dancers, was also subjected to bullying and harassment, according to the lawsuit.

What did Lizzo and her legal team say about the allegations?

Lizzo’s legal team, who are already in the midst of a lawsuit, filed a motion to dismiss the one filed by Daniels. They claimed that Daniels is just a former ‘disgruntled’ employee who “failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work." Thus her claims are ‘meritless and salacious’. They claimed that Daniels was fired after leaving her post during Lizzo’s tour.

Her lawyers also want the case thrown out of court because it was filed in the wrong place as Daniels does not have any connection to California. Ron Zambrano, who is Daniels’ lawyer, claimed that this is just another ‘hail mary’ from Lizzo’s team and that they are again trying to shift the blame onto the victims to get away scot-free. He claimed that she had done the same thing with previous plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez- Lizzo’s ex-dancers who allegedly experienced sexual, racial, and religious harassment at the hands of the singer and her team.

He also claimed that Lizzo is not only aware of the unethical things some of her employees are putting others through but she actively allows it. He even said that the singer and dancer participate in these illegal conducts herself. Even though her lawyers are filing for a motion to have the case dismissed from court, things are not looking very good for the Grammy-winning singer, as it seems that these cases will go on for a while.

